He Amorangi - Angie Smith

Angie Smith of Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāi Tūhoe has inspired many performers because of her natural beauty and passion for kapa haka and other dancers such as hula in the Auckland region. In 1988 Angie would debut for Te Waka Huia in Whangarei with their many successes later including three national championships.

“Kapa haka is about song, it’s about dance, it’s about movement and it’s about sharing that with the rest of the world where no other dance has that same impact,” Mrs Smith says.

“Who has inspired me on the haka stage? Well, I’ll tell you now, Ngapo Wehi. No so much on stage but more about the teachings behind kapa haka.”

Angie was part of the winning groups in 1992, 1994 and 2013. Those achievements have taken her all over the world including a stellar performance in 2014, at the Hawaiian version of Te Matatini, the Merrie Monarch.

Her last Te Matatini performance was in Christchurch, 2015. However, since moving home with her daughter Tuirina Wehi to Whakaki, Hawkes Bay, she has put kapa haka on hold.

“There are many reasons why we have to step down sometimes and whanau was that for me.”