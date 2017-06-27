Hawkes Bay school’s success recognised at PM’s Education Awards

Hawkes Bay’s William Colenso College took out the Excellence in Leading Award as a joint awards winner at the Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards ceremony held tonight in Auckland.

The Judges noted that the Napier school set out to transform the achievement of students, especially among Māori learners.

While relationships between teachers and students were positive, they lacked a focus on accelerating achievement for all students. Analysis showed that there needed to be more effective interactions between students and teachers focused on learning.



Judges noted that the College’s self-review process identified that there was a need for the transformation of teaching and learning.

Involvement in Te Kotahitanga in 2010 supported a change which has transformed teachers’ knowledge of culturally responsive pedagogy, te ao Māori, restorative practice, curriculum design and delivery.

Teaching practice is more responsive, engaging and inclusive, which has led to a sustained lift in student engagement and achievement in NCEA.

William Colenso College is a joint winner for the Excellence in Leading alongside Rotorua’s Te Kōhanga Reo ki Rotokawa.

Ministry of Education’s Deputy Secretary for Early Learning and Student Achievement, Ellen MacGregor-Reid says, “These finalists and winners have been through a rigorous selection and judging process.

"They have been judged to be among the pre-eminent education practitioners in New Zealand. They have set the highest standards in their work and it is making a real difference for the children and young people in their communities.

"The winners and finalists represent a snapshot of the excellent work going on in our communities to improve the educational outcomes and aspirations of ngā ākonga (students). My congratulations to all the winners and finalists.”

This was the fourth Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards, and attracted more than 140 entries.