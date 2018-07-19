Hawke's Bay Regional Council criticised for failing Māori

Some tangata whenua have called for Hawke's Bay regional councillors to be replaced for the sake of the environment.

They say Māori have historically been disadvantaged by council decisions.

"The health of our people is under threat and we've had enough. The people who are responsible are really the Crown and they've delegated the responsibility to the Regional Council and those people are not performing," says Toro Waaka, co-chair of the regional planning committee on the council.

"We want them out and replaced with commissioners who can make decisions that need to be made urgently,"

Criticism has arisen after issues including the gastro outbreak that affected 5,000 people in Havelock North in 2016, shellfish contamination and forestry slash.

"I think the call for commissioners is an expression of that frustration," says James Palmer, chief executive at Hawke's Bay Regional Council, "But from my perspective that's a backward-looking view of our past performance and I think any objective analysis of where we're at today would suggest that we embarking on a significant change- both in terms of our environmental work and work alongside tangata whenua."

"I see the commissioners as a temporary measure until the regional councillors can be educated about their responsibilities under the Treaty, acknowledging tino rangatiratanga and the fact that these are our taonga," says Waaka.

In the $35mil long-term plan for the region there is scope for riparian planting, erosion control and investment into restoring biodiversity.

"We're now starting to get on with the job of restoring and enhancing our environment and we acknowledge that we've got a long way to go and the journey has begun and there is a really significant step change in activity undertaken now," says Palmer.