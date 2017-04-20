Hawke's Bay Police seek help to find missing boy

By Dion Hosking
  • North Island: East Coast

Hawke’s Bay Police seek the community's help to find 9-year-old Blair Crabtree.

Blair was reported missing from his home on Outram Rd, Akina, Hastings this morning.

The last reported sighting of him was on the footpath of Heretaunga St/Willowpark Rd at 5.15am.

Due to his age, Police have concerns for his welfare.

He was last seen wearing a grey shark onesie. Blair is described as being 145cm tall, of medium build, with straight brown/blonde hair.

He has hazel eyes and his skin complexion is described as fair.

If you can help Police locate Blair, please contact your local Police station or call 111.

More in North Island: East Coast

Top topics

More in news