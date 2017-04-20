Hawke's Bay Police seek help to find missing boy

Hawke’s Bay Police seek the community's help to find 9-year-old Blair Crabtree.

Blair was reported missing from his home on Outram Rd, Akina, Hastings this morning.

The last reported sighting of him was on the footpath of Heretaunga St/Willowpark Rd at 5.15am.

Due to his age, Police have concerns for his welfare.

He was last seen wearing a grey shark onesie. Blair is described as being 145cm tall, of medium build, with straight brown/blonde hair.

He has hazel eyes and his skin complexion is described as fair.

If you can help Police locate Blair, please contact your local Police station or call 111.