Hawkes Bay homeless to go flatting

Homeless in Hawkes Bay now have the opportunity to get off the streets and live life in a flatting situation with other homeless. There they learn life skills with the intention to get them into permanent housing.

Shaun Samuels is one of three flat mates living temporarily in a three bedroom home, all of them homeless.

"Oh awesome," says Samuels about his new living arrangements "We are blessed to be here and an honour too."

The supported living programme is a joint initiative by Whatever It Takes (WIT) and funded by the Napier City Council and Ministry of Social Development for the next two years.

"The city council had asked us if we would do some research into rough sleepers and what were the reasons they were sleeping rough and a whole lot of stuff came out of that, but some wanted to live together," says Whiu Carroll, WIT team leader.

"I think it's probably the first that I've known a house where you have guys that are homeless that are prepared to live together and support each other and some come with different issues, addiction issues, some have mental health and some have physical needs."

While living in the flat situation they receive wrap around support with the ultimate goal of getting them into permanent accommodation.

"We felt that we wanted to try a new way of looking at this and where we have people settle straight away into a home, into a real home rather than go through a night shelter," says Natasha Carswell of the Napier City Council.

The live together for at least 12 weeks with extra support provided to the men through an onsite supervisor to help them out and ensure house rules are being adhered to.