Hawke's Bay Civil Defence call a state of emergency

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence called a state of emergency this afternoon in the Hastings district where several large fires are burning across at least 320 hectares of land, threatening homes and causing power outages.

It's the most dangerous fire conditions in the last 16 years that the Hastings district has ever experienced.

Hastings Mayor Lawrence Yule says, “I don't think this have ever happened we are in an incredibly dangerous time with fires at the moment, today we have four fires going and we have a massive fire going in Waimarama.”

The fires are centred along Waimarama Road in the seaside community of Waimarama, with roads in the area being closed off to the public.

Mayor Yule says, “One house has been destroyed and other houses are threatened that is what we call a stage 5 fire you can't get a higher stage than that and it's take pretty much all resources in Hawke's Bay.”

All local fire resources are fighting the fires. Crews from Auckland, Tauranga and Tararua have also been brought in to help.

Mayor Yule says, “A special tactical unit has come up from Wellington of 12 tactical specialists and another 45 firefighters from out of the region will be here by 5pm.”

There have been evacuations along Waimarma Road towards Maraetotara, with around 700 houses having their power cut at the present time.