Hauraki-Waikato candidates react to latest poll

Hauriaki-Waikato candidates react to the latest Colmar Brunton poll which tonight revealed Labour is at 44% and National 40%.

Labour’s incumbent Nanaia Mahuta and Māori Party’s Rahui Papa spoke to Kawekōrero Reporters.

Papa says, “I don’t believe in polls anymore. Because everyone, including the Colmar Brunton polls, including the research polls and including almost every other poll has been different over this election.”

He says, “That’s really a signal of the volatility of this.”

Mahuta says, "I think National is certainly worried because it shows that there is a trend."

She says, “The thing to remember is during the election time it will bounce around quite a bit. And the important thing is that people who are making up their minds and have made up their minds for a change of Government, that they get to the polling booth. That is the poll that matters.”

Advanced voting is currently open for people who want to vote before Election Day on Saturday, September 23.

