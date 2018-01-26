Hauiti welcomes new Eastern District Commander

Te Aitanga a Hauiti today formally welcomed Superintendent Tania Kura as the new Eastern District Commander, the top policing position that covers Hawke's Bay and the entire Tairāwhiti region.

"Really fantastic the support from the community not for me personally but equally for the police I think is like a bit of a milestone in relationships and just shows the willingness that people want to work together," says Kura.



"She is an expert in her line of work, we are all extremely happy for her and her new position as Eastern District Commander," says Padre Willie Gray.

Originally from Invercargill, she decided to join the police when she was 20 years old.



"A great achievement! I've been in the Police for 30 years and I would never have thought I would've been here finding the weight a little bit heavy today I'd have to say but I've got really good support," she says.

Kura was officially handed the baton today and will have 500 police officers under her command.



"We have a huge problem with whānau safety is our problem for the East Coast, like when I took this job the vision that I have is empowering whānau to be safe in their homes and on our roads."

Kura has taken over from Superintendent Sandra Venables who held the position since 2014.