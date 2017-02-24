Hard work continues behind the scenes of Te Matatini

While festival-goers enjoy the delights of Te Kahu o Te Amorangi, the hard work continues behind the scenes.

Without the back, there is no front.

Māori Warden Daphne Tito says, "Actually we've had no trouble makers so far. Hopefully it's gonna last for the whole year."

An iwi of volunteers are driving this event and picking up the slack.

"Why I do this is because of my love for Kahungunu is our iwi. We connect back to our cook islands. That's my aroha giving back to Matatini I guess," says rubbish truck driver Edward Pakoti.

This is the third Matatini for Tito, a Māori Warden since 1983.

"I like to see the smiles on my kaumātua's faces," Tito adds.

Many hands make light work.