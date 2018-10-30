Hapū says MOE sells land without Māori consultation

Whangārei hapū Te Parawhau say they have been shut out of negotiations on the sale of Pūriri Park to Housing New Zealand.

Frustration is building in Whangārei over the sale of land marked for educational purposes which was sold to Housing New Zealand (HNZ).

Hapū member Mita Norris says, "No one took into consideration that it's land confiscated from Māori."

Local MP Shane Reti says, "The community has been angry right from scratch, solely because, in my opinion, this has been underhanded dealings between Housing New Zealand and the Ministry of Education."

Reti says a new HNZ project in Whangārei has denied the rights of hapū to have a say in the process.

Local hapū Te Parawhau say the land was acquired under the public works act in the 1960s.

In a statement to Te Kāea, Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) said the property was exempt from a requirement to offer it back to former owners or their successors."

Te Parawhau has sent a letter of interest to partner with HNZ on the design of the development but is yet to receive a response.