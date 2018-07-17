A hand for those in need

An advocate for the homeless has been doing her best to provide for the less fortunate around South Auckland.

Liz Kiriona realises her work is shared by many but says a collaborative approach by all community services would provide a better outcome for those in need.

Serving her community without any thought of financial gain is what this volunteer lives for.

"Between Housing New Zealand and the Auckland Council- it's between those two that sort the rental of the place. Power, they sort that out- if we had to pay all that we'd be back in my garage," says Kiriona.

Gaelle Deighton, treasurer of the Rawiri Community House says, "In terms of trying to pay somebody to be fully committed to the work? Then we have to apply for money."

There's no mucking around for Kiriona when it comes to the wellbeing of the community.

"You know, there's a lot of need out there and if you see it and you can do it, why wouldn't you? A lot of community groups are doing things. It's a pity we can't work together as one to achieve instead of being in our own little wakas."

And thanks to the donations she receives, many children will feel less chill this winter.

"As soon as I saw the stock, straight away it was the schools and the kindies- there was no thinking about it."

After the death of 59-year-old Haami Manahi last year, who was out in the cold and froze, Kiriona doesn't want a repeat this winter.

"We're not going to prevent death if it's going to happen but if we can give them something warm it might save someone."

Kiriona will continue with her work and says the job is vital all year round and never stops.

She believes the little she does goes a long way and hopes others will follow suit.

