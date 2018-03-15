Haka groups take to the stage on day two of Polyfest

Today marks the second day of the ASB Polyfest, the largest secondary school Polynesian festival in the world.

Throughout the day, students from around the Auckland regions have performed on each of the six stages, including the Cook Islands, Māori, Niue, Samoan, Tongan and the Diversity stage.

On the Māori stage, division three kapa haka groups performed, including Ngā Kōhine o Maungawhau from Epsom Girl’s College and Ngā Pae Maunga o Waitākere from Waitākere College.

Te Pūtake students from James Cook High School performed today.

Te Kapa Haka o Piringākau from Waiheke High School also stood today for the first time at Polyfest in 10 years.

Meanwhile, on the Samoan stage students took part in the speech competition.

Throughout the four-day event 9,000 performers and 80,000 spectators are expected to flock to the Manukau Sports Bowl to see who will claim top honours from each stage.

Those at home can watch all of the performances on the Māori stage live on www.maoritelevision.com.