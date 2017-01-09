Haka beauty queen’s illness crushes Miss World dream

A former New Zealand beauty queen, who caused controversy last year when she performed a haka at an international pageant, couldn’t be a judge at the recent Miss World contest because she became ill and was rushed to the hospital.

Last month, Deborah Lambie (25) was on an all-expenses paid trip to Washington D.C. to judge the Miss World final. In 2015, she represented New Zealand at the international pageant in China and performed a haka during the talent portion which drew huge criticism.

But the Wellington-based doctor suffered from excruciating headaches and vomiting a day before the contest on December 18. She was rushed to hospital in the US and missed the pageant, which was won by Stephanie Del Valle of Puerto Rico.

“I was delighted to be asked back. But to get sick while I was over there and not being able to attend the final show was a huge disappointment,” she says.

Lamble was scheduled to stay in the US for two weeks but had to extend her visit for an extra five days before she was discharged from hospital and was fit to fly back to New Zealand. On her return, she was admitted to Wellington Hospital, where she works and was only released last week.

She was diagnosed and treated for a dural tear in her spine, which resulted in fluid leaking into her system and causing severe headaches and vomiting.

Lambie says she had a better experience last year while competing at Miss World. Her controversial haka, which she learned from cultural exponent Kereama Te Ua, went viral online. She says it was the best part of the pageant.

“The haka got a mixed response. A year on from that experience I’ve learned a lot. I’m continuing to do Te Ara Reo classes and learning the Māori language.”