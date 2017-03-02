Haeata Community Campus opens in Christchurch

Prime Minister Bill English and Minister of Education Hekia Parata officially opened Haeata Community Campus in Christchurch today.

“With the flexible learning spaces and a flexible style of teaching to match, this stunning school is living proof of what the future of education looks like,” says Ms Parata.

“Today marks another significant step forward, not only for the local community, but for the rest of the greater Christchurch region. Ten brand new schools have now been built since the earthquake, with space for more than 6,500 students.”

More than 900 students have already enrolled at the Haeata Community Campus which caters for years 1-13. The Campus also includes the Ferndale School satellite, supporting students with additional learning needs.

“The open flexible design of the buildings on the campus complement the style of teaching and learning that the school is introducing.

“To see such innovation coming out of what was a terrible tragedy for Christchurch and New Zealand is inspiring. Haeata really is a learning campus for the future and for the whole community.

“I would like to congratulate the foundation principal Andy Kai Fong, along with the Establishment Board of Trustees for their work setting up the new school. I would also like to thank the community for coming together to support the school.”

The entire campus was designed and built as part of a $298 million public private partnership that includes three other schools. It was also part of the $1.137 billion Christchurch Schools Rebuild programme, which will see 115 schools built or redeveloped, including 23 brand new ones over 10 years.

“Thousands of children and young people across Christchurch are already benefiting not only from the most modern of learning environments, but also the new and innovative teaching methods the physical spaces encourage.”