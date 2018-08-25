The Hā Project is mixing art with the Bledisloe Cup

Auckland's Fan Trail is on the move again building up to the second game of the Bledisloe Cup tonight.

Thousands of rugby fans, local and from across the ditch, will go on a fun-filled 2.3km walk from Ponsonby Road to Eden Park where they will be treated to arts, food, and entertainment before the big game.

The rugby pitch isn't the only place where trans-Tasman rivalry will clash tonight.

Co-ordinator for the Ha Project team Amiria Puia-Taylor says, "The Bledisloe version of this 'Hā Project' is activating two spaces Western Park at the top of Ponsonby Rd. And that's where the Fan Trail begins. And we bring it down here to Eden Park and pretty much it's an opportunity for whānau and friends to take a photo, choose their best team, Wallabies or the All Blacks."

The Hā Project team will be battling it out amongst themselves to see who can get the most support from the crowd.

Puia-Taylor says, "we've got team All Blacks which is myself and my teina, Te Ara Minhinnick, and then we've got my brother 'Tastemaker'. And he'll be battling with Diggy Dupe who's an essential hip-hop person so we'll go back-to-back painting live and then having all the kids and the fans going and walking to the game and they can come and take a photo. The aim of the game is to see how many photos we can get."

And in true Bledisloe Cup fashion its highly competitive amongst the Hā Project team.

Puia-Taylor says, "Everything's a competition, we're all fans of the All Blacks and a big whānau of rugby as well as league. So this a cool opportunity to mix art with rugby as well as music.

Puia-Taylor says their art is about embracing the indigenous cultures of Australia and New Zealand.

Kick off at Auckland's Eden Park is at 7.35pm tonight.



