Groups vie for chance to represent Tāmaki at secondary kapahaka nationals

Te Kapunga of James Cook High and Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae are in position to join other schools to represent Auckland at the next National Secondary School's Kapa Haka competition.

It's the annual kapa haka festival at this time of the year in Auckland, held at James Cook in Manurewa.

This year, Te Ahurea Tino Rangatiratanga consists of 12 groups vying for a spot in the national secondary schools kapa haka competition.

This year, only two groups from Auckland will qualify for the nationals.

James Cook and Ngā Tapuwae came second and third respectively at the weekend's Te Ahurea Tino Rangatiratanga competition.

The national secondary kapa haka competition will be held in Palmerston North, July 2018.