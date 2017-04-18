Groundbreaking indigenous cartoon to launch on Australia’s NITV

A groundbreaking new series exploring indigenous Aboriginal culture, country and language is about to launch on Australia’s NITV.

“Little J & Big Cuz” is a contemporary children’s animation series offering a proud and positive view of Aboriginal Australia and the opportunities for learning within it to young Indigenous kids as they prepare for school.

It is the first animated series to feature Australia’s First Nations people.

Featuring the voices of some of the country’s most prominent Indigenous talent, Miranda Tapsell (Little J), Deborah Mailman (Big Cuz), Aaron Fa’aoso (Old Dog) and Ningali Lawford-Wolf (Nanna); “Little J & Big Cuz” follows five-year-old Little J and his cousin, nine-year-old Big Cuz, as they explore themes of Indigenous identity, connection to country, traditional knowledge and cultural practices.

Guided by their wise and wonderful Nanna, their enthusiastic teacher Ms Chen, and accompanied by their Old Dog, Little J and his Big Cuz navigate lessons of bravado and humility, impulsiveness and patience, shame and confidence, selfhood and empathy, themes that are common to childhood everywhere.

Little J & Big Cruz puts a positive view on the Aboriginal world, utilising scenarios and landscapes familiar to aboriginal children.

NITV Channel Manager Tanya Orman says, “As Australia’s first animation series featuring Indigenous children, “Little J & Big Cuz” lets Indigenous kids see themselves on screen in a positive and fun way. The series is truly wonderful and features the best Indigenous writers in the country, great directors and animators, and a truly amazing cast.”

SNAICC – National Voice for our Children CEO Gerry Moore comments: “As the national peak body representing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, SNAICC is incredibly proud to be a part of this project. Starting school can be daunting for any child and strong partnerships between early childhood services, schools, communities, children and their families are crucial in ensuring a positive transition experience. Little J & Big Cuz takes us all on a journey, walking in the footsteps of our little ones, as they make this important transition.”

Select episodes from Little J & Big Cuz will be translated into 6 indigenous languages including Djambarrpuyngu, Pitjantjatjara, Arrernte, Walmajarri, Yawuru and Palawa kani.

The show will make its premiere on NITV’s Ch 34, April 28th will air weekly on Fridays at 7.30pm in Australia. International viewers will be able to watch Little J & Big Cuz online via the NITV website.