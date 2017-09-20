The Greens call for rigorous processes around swamp kauri excavation

The Green Party has called for more rigorous processes around swamp kauri excavation.

This follows speculation that a tractor digging for swamp kauri may be responsible for damage to the aviation fuel pipeline at Marsden Point.

The Green Party says the rules are too loose and the Ministry for Primary Industries and Northland Regional Council need to keep better records of where and when excavations are taking place to prevent major impact on the environment.

The council says it is still investigating the cause of the damage.