Topic: Environment

The Greens call for rigorous processes around swamp kauri excavation

By Online News - Rereātea
  • Northland

The Green Party has called for more rigorous processes around swamp kauri excavation.

This follows speculation that a tractor digging for swamp kauri may be responsible for damage to the aviation fuel pipeline at Marsden Point.

The Green Party says the rules are too loose and the Ministry for Primary Industries and Northland Regional Council need to keep better records of where and when excavations are taking place to prevent major impact on the environment.

The council says it is still investigating the cause of the damage.

Related stories: Environment

Latest Native Affairs Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    SYNTHETICS, Warning: there are disturbing images in this story; ORI TAHITI, Heiva festival celebrating Tahitian culture; LANGUAGE MATTERS, the Gumbaynggirr language part of curriculum at Woolgoolga High School, Sydney Australia; ARIOI TAHITI, a centre that helps Tahitian students.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Moerewa, fixing their own housing problems; P Family, a Palmerston Nth whānau and the reality of living with P; Christs College, compulsory te reo Māori included for all Year 9's; Elvis, Brendon Chase will soon be the first Kiwi to compete at Elvis world championships in Graceland.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs; Flood victims may sue council: EDGECUMBE AFTERMATH, Gangs KO killings: GANG FIGHT, Where the whakapapa are you?, and, It's Kaikōura not Kai-cow-ra.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Who to trust? Ngāti te Whiti: Protecting dairy owners: Theft; Too high for prison: Decriminalise; Māoriwood: Tamahori.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs: A warning to Tongariro tourists. Selling our water - 427 million litres at $943. Alpine water for sale. Nannies busking to save an icon.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs: Desperately Seeking a Home, The Little School that could (Nuhaka), The Healing Arts - Tawhanga, and Wonder Woman (NITV).

    • Te Reo:Beginner

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community