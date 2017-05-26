Greens and NZ First to oppose budget

The Green Party and New Zealand First are making it clear they won’t be supporting the National Government's budget next week.

Green Party Co-Leader Metiria Turei and Winston Peters from New Zealand First spoke to Kawe Kōrero Reporters about their thoughts on this year’s budget.

Turei says, “When you look at it in the context of Government’s overall budget, which is quite a few billion dollars, it is a small amount for the kind of Māori development that’s possible.”

The Green Party supported National's plans to restructure the lower tax brackets. However, Turei says they will vote against the National Government's budget next week when it's put before Parliament.

Peters says he thinks the budget is “inadequate”.

He says, “When someone presents something that’s better than nothing then logic says to you and common-sense says ‘well something’s better than nothing’, so we can’t oppose that.

“But as for the budget, its thrust and its intention and the way it doesn’t deal with serious inequality… including mental health, everywhere you look, there’s a deficit there.

“No we’re not going to support the budget and we made it very clear why not,” says Peters.