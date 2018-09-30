Green Party determined to end poverty

Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson launched their campaign to put the heart back into our social support system. It is an initiative that will see communities working together to reduce poverty in our country.

The Greens say now is as good an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of New Zealanders who live in Poverty.

Davidson says, "Now is the absolute opportunity to really transform the way our economic system has left far to many out, to many children and whānau but also people with a disability, people on low paid work and insecure hours, people at the end of their carrers and who are retiring. There's just no reason at all why everybody here cant be living with dignity and have enough to make ends meet."

A third of New Zealand children, or 300,000, now live below the poverty line - 45,000 more than a year ago.

Davidson also says, "The real change has to come from our grassroots community leaders and organisations who have been doing this mahi for years, they are the ones that see it on a day to day basis."

The Greens are wanting to increase baseline benefits so those who are most vulnerable and live in poverty still receive the support they need, remove sanctions so those who are poor are not punished,

change the benefit reduction threshold, combine tax credits so not to punish those who can't work, to create a just system of individual needs.

Davidson says in closing, "Today we're putting the heart back into our social support system and reaffirming the Green Party commitment to ending inequality poverty and overhauling our welfare system."

Launches will take place across the country, heading to our main centres. Wellington is next and then on to Christchurch and Dunedin.

