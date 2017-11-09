Great aspirations for future generations of kapa haka - Te Mana Kuratahi

Kuia Kohi Coleman has great aspirations for the future generations and their involvement in kapa haka.

The Te Whānau-a-Ruataupare descendant described to Rereātea her experiences as an advocate and supporter of kapa haka in the Tairāwhiti region, and encouragement she has for those involved at Te Mana Kuratahi.

She urged for judges to allow the performers to express themselves, at their own level, and not to correct small missteps, as the children are still learning and growing.

Kui Kohi also acknowledged the tutors for the amount of work they've carried out with both competitive and non-competitive groups.

She says she hopes the children holdfast to the ways of old, that the unique sounds from different hapū, iwi and whānau are heard and retained forever, never to be lost.

Tomorrow brings this year's massive competition to a close with the last seven groups to perform.

The livestream for Day 5 will continue on www.maoritelevision.com, where the videos for each performance is also available on demand.