Govt releases pay equity bill to mark Suffrage Day

One hundred and twenty-five years since NZ women were granted the vote, the government has introduced the Equal Pay Amendment Bill, which aims to make it easier to lodge pay equity claims.

Crowds marched to parliament to commemorate trailblazing suffragettes and to hear the government's next steps to address pay equity.

Workplace Relations Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says, "The Pay Equity Amendment Bill, it amends the Equal Pay Act 1972 to set out the process by which people can raise pay equity claims in male-dominated professions."

National Leader Simon Bridges says, "Let’s see the detail, of course we support the aspiration, we've had our bills on this in the past and we're likely to try and be as supportive as we can."

The hourly wage difference between men and women shows on average a 15 percent pay gap, with Māori and Pasifika women earning up to $6 less compared to females from other ethnic groups.

Lees-Galloway says, "There is no doubt that Māori and Pacific women actually experience the lowest rates of pay, the greatest rates of structural discrimination across the workforce. This is a huge opportunity for them to finally be paid appropriately."

Pay Equity advocate Laures Park says, "For most of them it's an opportunity for them to have one job that gives you sufficient money to feed and care for their whānau instead of then spending the rest of that time going to your other two jobs that you have- to spend that time with your whānau enjoying them when they're growing up."



The bill also contains a rule for back-pay for equity claims.