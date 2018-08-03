Topic: Politics

Govt looking for positive outcomes with Whānau Ora

By Taroi Black
  • Auckland

45 students graduated today in Auckland with a Diploma in Whānau Ora, with a decision on the future of the Whānau Ora initiative looming in November.  

The two-year course aims to up-skill service providers in order to better serve clients.

Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare says, “Today is about recognising the growing number of graduates receiving their certificates under Whānau Ora.”

The Minister for Whānau Ora is making a commitment to ensure these graduates still have jobs in the future.  

“The government's aim is to look for ways to help improve Whānau Ora.”

Six independent panelists are currently reviewing Whānau Ora.

Leading commissioning agency for Māori social services, Te Pou Matakana, presented a commissioning model to them.  

Te Pou Matakana CEO Merepeka Tait says, “When you are saying to the families 'you're going to be in control of your destiny' that can be quite threatening for government agencies.

“The commissioning model means you actually see the aspiration of the whānau in the center.”

