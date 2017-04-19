Govt funding to provide Waikanae school with new classrooms

Waikanae School is set to benefit from Government funding which will go towards new modular classrooms.

Associate Education Minister Nikki Kaye announced the $900,000 investment today.

She says, “Waikanae School has experienced steady growth over the past three years, and we expect this trend to continue.

In areas of New Zealand where there’s sustained, long-term population growth, we’re committed to increasing the capacity of schools to accommodate growing rolls.”

The Ministry of Education will work alongside Waikanae School to align delivery of the new classrooms with a separate project to replace two existing classrooms.

“It’s not unusual for schools to have roll growth projects on the go at the same time as other property work is being carried out. Where possible we try to combine these projects to minimise disruption to everyday school activities,” says Ms Kaye.

The new modular classrooms at Waikanae School will meet standards of modern, permanent buildings.

“Modular classrooms offer a good option where there are no site constraints such as access issues. They can easily be adapted to meet different teaching needs, and can be up and running more quickly than a traditional design and build project.

Today’s announcement follows on from over $7 million announced since last year for 22 extra classrooms to meet roll growth across the Greater Wellington region, including Wairarapa.

Since November 2015, we’ve also announced around $117 million for redevelopments at schools in the Wellington area, including Aotea College, Wellington East Girls’ College, Thorndon School, Newtown School, Kelburn Normal School, Khandallah School, Ngaio School, Northland School, Churton Park School and Brooklyn School.

This is part of the greatest spend ever on school infrastructure by a New Zealand government, which so far has seen over $5 billion committed for new and upgraded schools and classrooms since 2008.”

Waikanae School is part of the North Kapiti Community of Learning/Kahui Ako.

Communities of Learning are about increasing student achievement, through early education services, schools and tertiary providers working together to share expertise and lift the quality of teaching and learning.