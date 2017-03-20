Government working with Iwi and Marae to improve social housing

Koraunui Marae Trust has been contracted to provide housing and support services for women, children and vulnerable families as they open their second emergency home in Naenae. This is part of the government’s plan to partner with more Iwi and Marae to provide better wrap-around services for families in need.

Last year, the Government provided $354 million in new funding for Emergency Housing - the first time permanent funding has been committed, this will provide 8600 emergency housing places per year.

Minister of social Housing Alfred Ngaro says that the approach around community housing, is that sometimes we know that community groups can have a better wrap around support than the government does. They've got the institutional knowledge, the community networks that they have and the experience in working with whānau and in particular Koraunui Marae Charitable Trust has been offering those services for over 25 years.

This is the second transitional property they've opened in Lower Hutt in as many months and they'll have another two properties coming on board this week.

Manager of Koraunui Marae Trust says Our phones get really busy with women trying to find alternative housing for whatever reason and we just can't keep up with the demand for emergency housing.

Ngaro says that there are conversations that are happening in Naenae as well so there are opportunities where we actually want more of that to happen and we've got iwi up and down the country who are now taking on the role to be able to say look, how can we partner in the social housing space.