Government water inquiry finds councils failed public

The Hastings District Council and the Hawke's Bay Regional Council had failed to protect public health, just one of the many findings of the Government Inquiry into the gastro outbreak in Havelock North that poisoned more than 5000 people last year and was linked to the death of three elderly people.

The report found several parties that supply water to the town responsible, in particular, the Hastings District Council, the Hawke's Bay Regional Council which failed to adhere to the high standard of care and diligence necessary to protect the public health and avoid an outbreak of serious illness.

Hon Lyn Steven QC and chair of the inquiry said that a "higher standard of care needed to be embraced."

It found significant gaps in readiness from the district council, it failed to have an emergency response plan, to issue boil notices and update information on schools, childcare centres and vulnerable people.

The source of contamination at the Brookvale bores was most likely sheep faeces, after heavy rain flooded a nearby pond which flowed into the aquifer, thus contaminated water was pumped.

It highlighted the poor working relationship between the local council and the Hawke's Bay Regional Council which spent $450,000 pursuing criminal charges against the council, which ended up being dropped.

It also pointed to the lack of maintenance of plant equipment and how the Hastings District Council did not carry out recommended improvements after a similar outbreak in 1998.