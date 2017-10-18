Go Green Expo set to be bigger and better than ever before

Wellington will be hosting its annual Go Green Expo again this year on the 11th-12th of November at the TSB Bank Arena. The expo will provide an insight to a healthy, sustainable and an environmentally-friendly way of life.

This year the expo is set to be bigger and better than ever with over 250 exhibitors showcasing eco-friendly products.

This is New Zealand’s largest green lifestyle show that covers a wide range of categories such as organic food and beverages, gardening, home and living, beauty and personal care, pet products, health and wellness and many more.

Many well-known brands will be in attendance this year at the Green Expo such as Ecostore, Tailor Skincare and Raglan Coconut Yoghurt along with some brand new companies such as Martygirl Skinfood.

You can shop, gain expert advice, practice therapeutic movements and engage with hundreds of exhibitors at this expo as it offers a diverse range of goods, free yoga sessions, seminars and unique workshops.

With the environmentally-friendly movement ever increasing across New Zealand, the Go Green Expo is the perfect one-stop shop for everything you need in order to live a greener, beneficial lifestyle.