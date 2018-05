Māori leader Naida Glavish has been made a dame in recognition of her services to Māori and the community.

She will be known as Dame Rangimarie, the name bestowed upon her by her grandmother.

Glavish will also be the first dame within her hapū and iwi of Ngāti Whātua.

She has been a pillar in Māori politics and served as president of the Māori Party in 2013.

She's currently the chief advisor tikanga Māori for the Waitematā and Auckland District Health Boards.