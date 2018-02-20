Gita State of Emergency in Christchurch

Image supplied / Christchurch City Council Newsline

A State of Emergency has been declared for Christchurch as Cyclone Gita approaches.

Banks Peninsula is expected to feel the brunt of the storm while heavy rain and high winds are set to pound the city.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel says the full impact of the storm will be felt overnight and tomorrow morning.

She also warns that some homes will get flooded when the cyclone hits.

“If you are in a flood-prone area, particularly if your home was flooded, or close to flooding, in the July storm last year, you should consider evacuation before the worst of the storm hits tonight.”

Mayor Dalziel is urging people to make preparations while it is still light and before any more road closures.

“Part of Clarendon Terrace has been closed already, and we expect further streets to close over the course of the afternoon and evening.”

She says roads will not be reopened until the risk of flooding has gone. To find out where road closures are, click here.