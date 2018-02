A State of Emergency is still in place for some regions in the South Island following the impact of Cyclone Gita last night.

Christchurch, Buller, Grey District, Selwyn, Westland, Tasman and Taranaki were the worst affected areas.

Massive slips have closed the Takaka Hill Road in Tasman, cutting off Golden Bay.

State Highway 6 from Hokitika to Franz Josef Glacier is also closed. In addition, more than 13,000 homes in Taranaki are without power.