Gisborne's LGBTQI youth feature in Pride Week film

By Taroi Black
An award-winning film based on Gisborne’s LGBTQI youth is to be celebrated over Pride Week. The story marks 30 years since the homosexual law reform in New Zealand and compares the difference between the two generations.

LGBTQI + Aotearoa Then & Now  is a 45 minute documentary which highlights the Qmunity youth group paving the way for LGBTQI people within the East Coast region.

The documentary won the Mana Wairoa Award last year for its contribution to the advancement of indigenous rights.

Qmunity youth mentor Whiti Timutimu says he’s proud the film has been selected to be the main documentary over this week.

“Our youth come from a small community in Gisborne,” he says.

“And obviously being takatāpui in a small community has its challengers so bringing them to Auckland to showcase their hard work is a journey in itself.

“That was the point of difference really, was to enable them to be proud of who they were. Embrace their differences and educate others around being takatāpui now.”

