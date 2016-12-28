Gisborne welcomes visitors with safety stop and free kai

​A compulsory safety stop in Gisborne’s Waioeka Gorge today aimed to refresh travellers and educate them about the dangers of driving with fatigue. Rhythm and Vines attendees, keen campers and families welcomed the hospitality on their journey.

A warm welcome for drivers to refresh and refuel while travelling.

“I think it’s a pretty good idea you know it encourages all the young drivers to have a stop,” says driver Brad Van Hof.

“It definitely helps because I found myself getting a bit drowsy while I was driving,” says driver Dylan Oberholzer.

“I’ve been the sober driver with these ones. It’s been a good journey and this place is awesome, you know, getting a free coffee and a sausage for the boys who need it so it’s been good,” says driver Luke Archibald.

The initiative, a joint effort between Tairawhiti Police and Tairawhiti Roads, aims to make the roads safer this summer and help reduce the road toll.

Constable Nathan Whitley says, “Unless we’re talking to people and able to do that then we’re not getting any statistics from it so for us it’s a big issue and obviously with RnV and the party atmosphere I suppose it really is a big thing for us.”

The teams here expect to stop more than 1000 cars on their journey.

Organiser Dianne Akurangi says, “Out on the road today the police are doing breathalysers making sure people aren’t drinking and driving and I think the response has been good. They love the music, I suppose it’s the start of their RnVjourney so yeah it’s been awesome.”

Police also remind travellers to drive to the conditions.