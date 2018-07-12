Gisborne says no to plastic bags with 24-hr 'bagathon' event

Community group Ka Pai Kaiti in Gisborne has joined forces with like-minded organisations to eliminate plastic bags.

The group is collaborating with Para Kore and Plastic Bag Free Tairawhiti to hold a 24-hour 'bagathon'.

Tomorrow whānau will come together at Kaiti Mall to sew reusable shopping bags in an effort to eliminate plastics in the community, according to Plastic Bag Free Tairawhiti spokesperson Nicky Solomon.

”We all know that we are facing a huge challenge across the world. Plastic pollution is affecting our beaches, our rivers and our communities. Often, a bag is only used for a few minutes, but it will never break down.”

Last year participants at the event sewed 250 reusable bags but this year they aim to reach 400.

Para Kore is a national programme that supports marae and community groups by educating whānau to reduce waste by reusing, recycling, composting and avoiding using plastic.

Para Kore Kaiarahi for Tūranganui-a-Kiwa Pania Ruakere says, “Para Kore is stoked to have a leading community organisation such as Kapai Kaiti on board as a champion for zero waste.”

Tomorrow's event will run from 3pm until Saturday 3pm.