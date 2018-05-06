Gisborne groups want liquor tap turned off

Community groups in Gisborne want to turn the tap off when it comes to liquor. With at least two new applications for liquor off-licenses, they are opposing them and are rallying for community support.

Ka Pai Kaiti say they already have three outlets in Kaiti Mall and they don't want any more.

"Gisborne is flooded already with bottle stores, you got bottles stores is just about every dairy just about you've got them in supermarkets, so there's just not a need for more in this community it's as simple as that," says Tuta Ngarimu, manager at Ka Pai Kaiti.



"These bottles stores are trying to open up next to sensitive areas such as the pre-school and the institute for technology at the back of Shipwreck," explains Lizz Crawford, Communities Against Alcohol Harm.



If the new licenses are granted, it would take Gisborne total liquor off-license premises to seven.

"Yes, seven is too many for this area, we have a small population here and it just makes alcohol a whole lot more accessible, so it's starting to be a proliferation of build up of alcohol especially in the CBD here in Tairāwhiti," says Crawford.



They are rallying for community signatures on a petition opposing the licenses.

"We need our whānau out there to also write objections and get them into the council to object against all these latest licenses that are coming out," says Ngarimu.



The petition along with the groups arguments will be presented next week at a public hearing to be held at the Gisborne District Council.

