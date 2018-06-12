Gisborne grateful for govt assistance

Much needed financial support was announced by Ministers Damien O'Connor and Meka Whaitiri this morning following the devastating weather conditions that caused widespread havoc to parts of the East Coast region last week and this week.

Gisborne mayor Meng Foon says support from the Government is a huge relief.

He says, "We are grateful to the minister and government for supporting the region. We have a lot of work to do in terms of keeping the community sage, repairs to bridges and roads and clearing of forestry slash."

The ministers have deemed the event as a "medium scale adverse event" following a formal request from the Council for support.

Mayor Foon insists that despite the burden on the Gisborne community, that they are resilient, saying, "Our residents and farmers are doing their best to manage but in terms of the large to medium-scale impact, the assistance is welcomed."

He also acknowledged local Minister Meka Whaitiri and MP Kiri Allan for viewing first-hand the devastation at the coal face, as well as Civil Defence Minister Hon Kris Faafoi who is visiting today.

Fierce weather conditions overnight are holding up Gisborne's clean-up operation as flooding and road closures around the district are in place.

Updates on closures and other information can be found via the Gisborne District Council facebook page.