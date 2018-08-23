Gisborne councillor's explanation 'rubbish' - Akuhata-Brown

Gisborne District Councillor Meredith Akuhata-Brown is rubbishing the explanation provided by her colleague who allegedly said "not enough" local Māori were killed on Captain Cook's arrival in Aotearoa.

Malcolm MacLean told Turanga FM yesterday what he actually said was "Luckily no more were killed with what confronted them".

The pair arrived at council this morning to discuss the issue.

"The actual issue was a statement. It was a repugnant, repulsive, murderous statement was said and this person needs to own that," says Akuhata-Brown.

She maintains his explanation wasn't true and he is lying.

MacLean says, "I'd rather make a comment after I've made my statement in council."