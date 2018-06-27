Giant star compass teaches about Matariki

The giant star compass in Hawke's Bay, a celestial navigation tool, is being put to good use as it teaches school children about the stars of Matariki, the planets and the sun's movements.



"The things that I was told from my nannies were that Matariki was a time to tell stories and to stay warm and to eat a lot of kai- just really simple and practical things," says singer Pereri King.



Its an opportunity for the children to look up into the night sky and learn about Matariki.



"The children have come here to learn about the environment, the stars, papatūānuku and ranginui and everything else that comes along with it," says Piripi Smith of Ātea a Rangi Educational Trust.



The 50m compass took around four years to complete and enables the public to also learn the Māori purākau of the Winter Solstice that happens at this time of year.



"At this time of year the sun goes off with Hinetakurua and this morning we saw the Winter Solstice where Tamanui te Rā joins Hineraumati," says Smith.



It also acts as a celestial navigation tool and is the only star compass of it's size on this side of the world.

