Gangs battle P in fight night

Up to 20 different gangs will be uniting in the Fight Against Meth fight night to be held in Whangarei this month to raise awareness around the dangers of meth use.

Mongrel Mob president Rex Timu will be part of the 20 card fight night, a first for the 50-year-old.

"Hopefully this is the first of this kind of this magnitude with all the 15-20 gang leadership coming together in one room sitting down together under one kaupapa it's never been done before, not on this scale anyway," says Timu.

Alongside him representing the Hastings chapter will also be Mottz Gillies who has overcome his own personal battle with meth staying clean now for almost a decade.

"I think we've all had enough of it and we have had family members affected by it so it's a good kaupapa to get together and share a bit of sweat and maybe a bit of blood," says Gillies.

Timu says there are possibilities that the fight night could also be held in Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou, Pōneke as well as the South Island.

"I know that we are a part of the problem, to this problem meth, but we also learned that we are also part of the solution."

He says it will be an alcohol and drug free event that will be held at the Horseman Rugby League Club in Whangarei on the 22 July.