Gang tensions spill over in Rotorua

A 27-year-old man will face firearms and disorder charges in the Rotorua District Court on Monday 24 April after gang tensions boiled over yesterday morning at the Saturday Kuirau Park Market.

Police received calls at 10am as members of the public gave reports of shots being fired.

The incident took place near a children’s playground during the middle of the Saturday flea markets which regularly attract 1000s of shoppers.

Police located a vehicle with damage that was consistent with a shot having been fired.

An examination at the scene confirmed that a firearm had been involved.

Following leads and receiving information from the public, police executed a search warrant at a Rotorua address on Saturday afternoon where the 27-year-old was arrested with the assistance of the Armed Offenders' squad.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson of the Bay of Plenty Police says Police take this type of offending very seriously and enquiries into this matter are ongoing.

“The actions of these individuals in possessing and using a firearm in such a public place posed a very real and significant risk to innocent members of the public going about their business with their families on a sunny Saturday morning.”

“I am aware that there were many people present when this incident occurred who may be able to help this investigation. If you witnessed this incident I urge you to come forward and make contact with the Rotorua Police. Police are also keen to obtain any mobile phone footage that may have been captured by witnesses.”

“It is only through sheer luck that no one was hurt, and Police are determined to identify all those involved and hold them to account for their actions.”

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Rotorua Police Station on 07 348 0099.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.