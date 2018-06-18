Gallery - Tāmaki Makaurau Kapa Haka Regionals

Over the weekend 17 groups took to the stage at the Tāmaki Makaurau Kapa Haka Regionals to vie for one of five spots up for grabs at Te Matatini in Wellington next year.

Defending champions Te Waka Huia secured the number one spot again at the competition held at the Aotea Centre.

Te Roopū Manutaki, Te Taha Tū, Te Manu Huia and Ngā Tūmanako will also advance to nationals.

Here are some of our favourite photos below taken by our Rereātea team over the weekend. More can be found on our Te Kāea Facebook page.