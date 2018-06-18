Topics: Kapa Haka, Rereātea - Midday News

Gallery - Tāmaki Makaurau Kapa Haka Regionals

By Jessica Tyson
  • Auckland

Over the weekend 17 groups took to the stage at the Tāmaki Makaurau Kapa Haka Regionals to vie for one of five spots up for grabs at Te Matatini in Wellington next year.

Defending champions Te Waka Huia secured the number one spot again at the competition held at the Aotea Centre.

Te Roopū Manutaki, Te Taha Tū, Te Manu Huia and Ngā Tūmanako will also advance to nationals.

Here are some of our favourite photos below taken by our Rereātea team over the weekend. More can be found on our Te Kāea Facebook page

Related stories: Kapa Haka, Rereātea - Midday News

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community