Gallery - Miromoda fashion show at NZFW

Reporters from Rereātea team went along to New Zealand Fashion Week to get behind the scenes at the Miromoda show featuring Māori designers including Misty Ratima, Nichola Te Kiri and many more.
The show on Thursday night marked Miromoda’s ninth consecutive year at NZFW, featuring 10 designers of Māori descent who won awards at the organisation's annual fashion design competition.
Official Results of the winners who showcased at NZFW:
2018 SUPREME WINNER
Misty Ratima (Napier)
EMERGING DESIGNER WINNERS
Zannah-Rose Thornicroft and Henele Taufalele (Auckland)
AVANT-GARDE DESIGNER WINNERS – 1st equal
Misty Ratima (Napier) and Nichola Te Kiri (Hamilton)
ESTABLISHED DESIGNER WINNER
Bobby Campbell Luke (Auckland)
EMERGING DESIGNERS RUNNERS UP
Paige MacDonald (Wanganui)
Taongahuia Maxwell (Rotorua)
Te Orihau Karaitiana (Napier)
ESTABLISHED DESIGNERS RUNNERS UP
Jimmie MacKay (Hastings)
AJ Bradley (Palmerston North)
Misty Ratima (Napier)