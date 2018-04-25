Gallery - ANZAC commemorations 2018

The sacrifices of servicemen and women are being honoured at events around the country today for ANZAC Day.

This year marks 103 years since the landing at Gallipoli of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps troops.

Throughout the day New Zealanders will pay tribute to more than 300,000 New Zealanders who have been a part of the country's armed services and 30,000 who have died in service.

At least 80 events are taking place in Auckland, including the dawn service in front of the Auckland War Memorial.

In Wellington, a dawn service was held at Pukeahu National War Memorial.

Viewers can also tune into the Rereātea and Te Kāea bulletins at 12pm, 3:30pm and 5:30pm on Māori Television for the latest news coming from our reporters scattered around the country.