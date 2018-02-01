Funding for storm-affected Kaiaua

The Government will contribute $15,000 to the Hauraki District Council Kaiaua Coast Disaster Relief Fund, Civil Defence Miniter Kris Faafoi has announced.

The Hauraki District Council will also add $10,000 to the Fund in addition to the $2,000 kick-start previously pledged by Mayor John Tregidga.

The funding will provide one-off hardship grants to Kaiaua Coast residents affected by the storm in January. It will cover things such as essentials for daily life, extra financial costs due to flooding, and costs not covered by insurance.

The Council has also agreed to support in principle, funding the building consent costs for raising of houses inundated over their floor level during this event.

The January storm brought a combination of strong winds, low atmospheric pressure and king tides resulted in flooding of several low lying coastal communities to the east and west of the Firth of Thames.

Kaiaua Coast communities were particularly badly affected. Storm surges left many dwellings flood damaged and coastal roads were severely impacted.

Mr Faafoi visited the area on 9 January and was impressed with the way the community had pulled together.

“The Kaiaua Coast communities did a great job of rallying to support each other through the storm, not just council and other agencies, but also local support systems – friends and neighbours looking out for one another.

“Everyone has been working hard to help residents return to their homes.

“But for some who are still coping with the effects of the storm we hope that providing financial assistance will help just a little bit in getting things back on track. I know families will be getting ready for their children to return to school, while others may need a hand in covering clean-up costs,” he said.

Mayor Tregidga said the Minister’s visit was very well-received and the Government contribution is greatly appreciated.

“The one positive thing among all the stress and trauma of a devastating event like this is the community spirit that often emerges. People have opened up their homes and businesses, raised funds, and generally just rolled up their sleeves and chipped in where they can to help others. It’s fantastic to see the Government is chipping in as well; that small communities like ours have not been forgotten, and that this wider support is available at a time when it’s so needed.”

The Relief Fund will be administered by Hauraki District Council. More information and application forms are available on the Council website. Anyone needing further assistance or information about the Fund should contact the Council.

People affected by the storm event can also seek assistance from the Ministry of Social Development or the Rural Support Trust, as applicable.