Full results for Te Mana Kuratahi 2017

The 2017 Te Mana Kuratahi Primary Schools Kapa Haka competition has just finished, 57 groups from across Aotearoa will now be leaving Houhoupiko to return home.

Head judge Turuhira Hare spoke at the beginning of the prizegiving ceremony reminding all performers and their supporters that regardless of who comes out on top, that we should all celebrate them. She also reminded the children that they are the future of kapa haka, and that the whole of Māoridom are proud of them all.

Here is a list of the full Te Mana Kuratahi results:

Te Reo

2nd equal - TKKM o Te Ara Rima, Te Kura o Te Teko - Ngā Taiohi
1st – Rākaumangamanga

Whakawātea

2nd equal - Rotorua Intermediate, TKKM o Waioweka
1st – Te Kura o Te Teko - Ngā Taiohi

Haka

2nd equal - Te Wharekura o Te Paroa, Te Kapa Haka o Te Kura Takawaenga o Waitākere
1st – Te Kura o Te Teko - Ngā Taiohi

Poi

3rd – TKKM o Ngā Uri a Māui
2nd - TKM o Ngā Tapuwae
1st – Te Kura o Te Teko - Ngā Taiohi

Waiata ā-ringa

2nd equal - Te Whānau o Te Maro Hauhake, Te Kura o Te Teko - Ngā Taiohi
1st – Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

Mōteatea

3rd – Te Kapa Hurutea o Horouta Wānanga
2nd - TKKM o Waioweka
1st – Rotorua Intermediate

Whakaeke

3rd equal – Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai, Rotorua Intermediate
2nd - Te Kapa Hurutea o Horouta Wānanga
1st – Te Kura o Te Teko - Ngā Taiohi

Te Aroha a Rangitāne Trophy

3rd equal – Te Kāhui o Ngā Mātā Raukura
2nd – Tamariki Toa - Te Pouahi
1st – Te Rōpū Kapa Haka o Puhi Kaitī

Whaikōrero
3rd equal – TKKM o Te Rito, Te Kura o Te Teko - Ngā Taiohi
2nd - Rotorua Intermediate
1st – Te Kura o Te Pāroa

Waiata Tira

2nd equal – Te Kura o Te Teko - Ngā Taiohi, Rotorua Intermediate
1st – TKKM o Puau Te Moananui a Kiwa

Titonga Hou – Waiata ā-ringa

3rd equal – Rotorua Intermediate, TKKM o Waioweka, TKKM o Te Ara Rima
1st equal – Te Kura o Te Teko - Ngā Taiohi, Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

Kākahu

3rd equal – Rotorua Intermediate, Te Wharekura o Ruatoki
2nd – Te Kura o Te Teko – Ngā Taiohi
1st – Te Kapa Haka o Te Kura Takawaenga o Waitākere

Kaitātaki Wāhine

3rd equal – TKKM o Ngā Uri a Māui, Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae, Te Kapa Hurutea o Horouta Wānanga
2nd – Te Kura o Te Teko - Ngā Taiohi
1st – TKKM o Waioweka

Kaitātaki Tāne

3rd – Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai
2nd – Rotorua Intermediate
1st – Te Kura o Te Pāroa

Overall results for Te Mana Kuratahi 2017:

3rd – Te Kapa Hurutea o Horouta Wānanga
2nd – TKKM o Waioweka
1st – Te Kura o Te Teko - Ngā Taiohi

It looks like Waikato will be the next hosting region for Te Mana Kuratahi in 2019.

All videos of performances can be viewed on demand at www.maoritelevision.com

