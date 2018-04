After a long struggle, freshwater flows will finally be restored into the dying Maketū Estuary or Te Awa o Ngātoroirangi.

The health of the estuary has been declining since the river mouth was diverted away from it in 1956.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council has selected J Swamp Contractors Limited to undertake Kaituna River re-diversion construction works.

The effort will begin in September this year and will take around two years to finish at a cost of $13.5mil.