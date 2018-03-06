Free shoes for at-risk kids

More than 100 children have received new shoes thanks to the ASB sponsored programme, Buttabean Motivation.

The brand-new shoes were given to the kids to promote healthy lifestyle choices.

Buttabean spokesman and boxer David Letele says, "There is a catch- you have to be active. Just like anything in life, you have to work for it. If you want anything you have to work for it and that is what we are teaching. Maybe there might be parents turning up for free shoes but you have to do the work".

"It's an amazing kaupapa. It's about supporting whānau and setting some good examples of taking control of health and fitness...not only our adults in our community but also the rangatahi as well," says Ngaire Angus, ASB regional manager.

Letele says, "These big corporates- there needs to be more...giving back to these communities that give to them."

Māori and Pacific Islanders make up most of the Buttabean Motivation community.

It's a family group that caters for kids and parents. The participants learn about a healthy lifestyle.

Angus says, "I just want to say a massive mihi to Dave and his whānau and the community that has come together to create Buttabean Motivation camps, they are doing an amazing job."

Letele says, "We do all this for free. It's an amazing movement and BBM needs to be everywhere. It's a solution for obesity and everything related to it."

Parents of the children hope their kids will take good care of their new footwear.

A total 123 pairs of shoes were donated.