Fox tops Māori Party list

The Māori Party has announced today its list for the 2017 General Election. Co-leader Marama Fox takes the top spot and Te Ururoa Flavell is next on the list.

Just three weeks until the General Election, the Maori Party’s list has a diverse bunch of 26 candidates including Māori, Pacific Islanders and Asian.

“The pool of talent and skill across the entire list of candidates made the task of finalising the party rankings an extremely difficult and challenging one,” says Fox

Among the 17 women and 9 men in the line-up are several small business owners, a lawyer, a librarian, a caregiver and a beekeeper.

The party’s co-leaders are at the top of the list with standing MP and Ikāroa Rāwhiti candidate Fox at one and the incumbent MP for Waiariki, Te Ururoa Flavell, at two.

The latest Māori Television political poll shows Fox is behind Labour's incumbent Meka Whaitiri, who is well ahead with more than half the vote at 55% in the Ikāroa-Rāwhiti electorate. Fox is 16 points behind on 39%.

Meanwhile in the Te Tai Hauāuru electorate, Māori Television’s poll shows Māori Party’s Howie Tamati leading with 52% of voters supporting him as the preferred candidate. Incumbent Labour MP Adrian Rurawhe is 13 points behind at 39% and Jack McDonald for the Green Party is polling at 9.1%.

A win for Tamati on election night means that Fox will need to win her seat to secure her political future. Otherwise she will need to rely on the Māori Party increasing their party vote for her to get into Parliament as a list MP.

Flavell says Fox deserves her top spot on the Māori Party list.

“She truly is a mana wahine. I’ve seen her juggle nine children, several select committees, nationwide roadshows and be a voice and beacon of hope for thousands of disadvantaged whanau,” Flavell says.

THE MĀORI PARTY LIST

1. Marama Fox

2. Te Ururoa Flavell

3. Rahui Papa

4. Shane Taurima

5. Mei Reedy-Taare

6. Howie Tamati

7. Hinurewa Te Hau

8. Tuilagi Saipele Esera

9. John Kiria

10. Te Waka McLeod

11. Carrie Stoddart-Smith

12. Manase Lua

13. Wetex Kang

14. Tasha Hohaia

15. Esther Tofilau-Tevaga

16. Tina Porou

17. George Ngatai

18. Cinnamon Whitlock

19. Raewyn Bhana

20. Ngarangi Chapman

21. Wendy Biddle

22. Maryanne Marsters

23 Karen Williams

24. Amiria Te Whiu

25. Mele Pepa

26. Tae Moala Tu’inukuafe