Fox eyes up Tāmaki electorate

Māori Party co-leader Marama Fox is considering standing in the Māori electorate of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Speaking to Te Kāea, Fox said that her new business interests are in Auckland and she has a supporter base there and the move to that electorate would make sense.

“People in Auckland have been encouraging me, telling me they will support me and help me with that seat. That is where the idea came from. It is something that I’m considering,” said Fox.

Fox lost in the electorate of Ikaroa-Rāwhiti last election to Labour MP Meka Whaitiri. The margin of victory was over 4000 votes.

She would be up against Peeni Henare of Labour if she stands in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Fox has also been nominated as co-leader wahine for the Māori Party and is keen to continue on in that role.

“As I go around the country, what people are telling me is that they miss me not being in the House and that they still want me in politics.”

