Topic: Elections

Fox chasing tough odds

By Election Aotearoa
  • North Island: East Coast

Māori Party co-leader Marama Fox is facing the battle for her political life in the seat of Ikaroa-Rāwhiti.

If she doesn't win, she has to rely on the party vote to get her back to Parliament.

But that's where the Māori Party is dragging in the polls.

Māori Television's exclusive polling of the Māori seats asked voters in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti their Preferred Candidate.

Labour's incumbent Meka Whaitiri is well ahead with more than half the vote at 55%.

Māori Party co-leader Marama Fox is 16 points behind on 39% followed by the Green's candidate, Dr Elizabeth Kerekere at 6%.

Fox says, "That seat has been held for 70 years in the hand of a Labour candidate, so 16% behind Meka shows a huge gain for me and we're coming."

The Māori Party needs a serious break to change the tide.

From Hicks Bay in the East Cape through to Gisborne, Napier, Wairarapa and Wainuiomata, Ikaroa-Rāwhiti is still hooked on Labour.

The poll sampled 400 voters between July and August and asked Māori in the electorate who would get their party vote.

Leading the top five is Labour with 50.4% support as the Preferred Party.

The Māori Party has less than half that support at 21.1%.  New Zealand First sits on 12.0%, followed by the Greens 7.5% and National 5.9%.

The Opportunities Party debuts in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti at 1.6%, even though it's not standing anyone in the Māori seats, followed by the Mana Movement on 1.3% and Act on 0.3%.

It's not all overboard for the Māori Party.  Compared to polling for the same period in the last election it's made the most gains.

In 2014, the Māori Party was well behind in seventh place.

It's now moved up to second with the highest support gain of 7.2%.

But Labour has also increased support by 5.2%.

Labour's new leader Jacinda Ardern continues to win Māori voters as the Preferred Prime Minister followed by Winston Peters.

But among Ikaroa-Rāwhiti's first-time voters, a whopping 80% are still undecided.

The Reid Research poll has a margin of error of 4.89%.

Join Māori Television tonight at 8pm for its first live debate of the Māori seats where Fox and Whaitiri go head-to-head for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti.

Related stories: Elections

Latest Native Affairs Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    SYNTHETICS, Warning: there are disturbing images in this story; ORI TAHITI, Heiva festival celebrating Tahitian culture; LANGUAGE MATTERS, the Gumbaynggirr language part of curriculum at Woolgoolga High School, Sydney Australia; ARIOI TAHITI, a centre that helps Tahitian students.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Moerewa, fixing their own housing problems; P Family, a Palmerston Nth whānau and the reality of living with P; Christs College, compulsory te reo Māori included for all Year 9's; Elvis, Brendon Chase will soon be the first Kiwi to compete at Elvis world championships in Graceland.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs; Flood victims may sue council: EDGECUMBE AFTERMATH, Gangs KO killings: GANG FIGHT, Where the whakapapa are you?, and, It's Kaikōura not Kai-cow-ra.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Who to trust? Ngāti te Whiti: Protecting dairy owners: Theft; Too high for prison: Decriminalise; Māoriwood: Tamahori.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs: A warning to Tongariro tourists. Selling our water - 427 million litres at $943. Alpine water for sale. Nannies busking to save an icon.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs: Desperately Seeking a Home, The Little School that could (Nuhaka), The Healing Arts - Tawhanga, and Wonder Woman (NITV).

    • Te Reo:Beginner

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks