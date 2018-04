Four teams set to represent Ngāti Kahungunu at Te Matatini

Today fourteen teams took to the stage in Te Wairoa for their chance at securing one of four spots to Te Matatini in Wellington next year.

All teams battled it out to the bitter end leaving nothing but ihi, wehi and wana.

Wairoa-based kapa haka team Te Rerenga Kōtuku have come out on top securing the number one spot and a chance to do it all again next year alongside three other roopu who will represent Ngāti Kahungunu.

See below for the full results:

Waiata Tira

3rd - Matangirau

2nd – Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga

1st – Te Rerenga Kōtuku

Kākahu:

3rd – Ngāti Ranginui

2nd – Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretautanga

1st – Te Rerenga Kōtuku

Kaitātaki Tāne:

3rd – Ngāti Ranginui

2nd – Te Rerenga Kōtuku

1st – Te Rangiura o Wairarapa

Kaitātaki Wahine:

3rd – Te Rerenga Kōtuku

2nd – Ngāti Ranginui

1st – Matangirau

Whakaeke:

3rd – Ngāti Ranginui

2nd – Te Rangiura o Wairarapa

1st – Te Rerenga Kōtuku

Mōteatea:

3rd – Te Rerenga Kōtuku

2nd – Matangirau

1st – Ngati Ranginui

Poi:

3rd – Matangirau

2nd – Ngāti Ranginui

1st – Te Rerenga Kōtuku

Waiata ā-ringa:

3rd – Ngāti Ranginui

2nd – Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga

1st – Te Rerenga Kōtuku

Haka:

3rd – Te Rangiura o Wairarapa

2nd – Ngāti Ranginui

1st – Te Rerenga Kōtuku

Whakawātea:

3rd – Matangirau

2nd – Te Rangiura o Wairarapa

1st – Ngāti Ranginui

Reo:

3rd – Matangirau

2nd – Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga

1st – Te Rerenga Kotuku

Advancing to Te Matatini 2019 from Tainui Waka:



4th – Ngāti Ranginui

3rd - Matangirau

2nd – Te Rangiura o Wairarapa

1st - Te Rerenga Kōtuku